Why The Competition Is Different On Season 20 Of Top Chef, According To Buddha Lo - Exclusive

You've doubtless heard contestants talk about how arduous the odyssey of a culinary show is. Buddha Lo absolutely does not share their opinion. Getting to cook in the All-Star Kitchen? That was "like coming in[to] a warm cloud," Lo told Mashed. If you prefer a less abstract comparison, Lo also told us it was like the feeling of "when I haven't seen my wife for a long time, and then you finally see them at the airport."

In other words, the Season 19 champion enjoyed the repeat experience — like, immensely. His fellow "Top Chef" Season 20 all-star competitors, however, were fierce in ways Buddha Lo might not have predicted before landing in London. "All these people are very recent. One of the guys from the Middle East just won his season, and the guy from the Middle East before that won two seasons ago," Lo dished. "The guy from France was three years ago, and so on. Nicole from 'Canada: All-Stars' was the winner of 'All-Stars' very recently."

A room full of current winners made for uniquely difficult challenges, or as Lo put it, "They're all very tough. I can't give too much away, but they're all extremely tough." The fact that Season 20's contestants were from all over the world made competitor research extra hard, too. Lo reflected, "[When they're] international, you don't know who's coming in. You don't know if they're stacking up."

