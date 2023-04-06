Paul Hollywood Shades Previous Contestants In Great American Baking Show Trailer

The trailer for the new season of the "Great American Baking Show" is out, and surprising to no one, Paul Hollywood has a little bit of an attitude. Five seasons have previously aired, but this will be the first time that the crop of American bakers head across the Atlantic to the iconic "Great British Bake Off" tent. Adding to the atmosphere, Paul Hollywood will be joined by the great "GBBO" judge Dame Prue Leith herself. The show will be hosted by Ellie Kemper, known for her roles on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "The Office," and Zach Cherry from the show "Severance."

In the classic table discussion with the judges and hosts and the bakers' performances, Hollywood remarked on their talent saying, "I've judged a couple of American baking competitions and I think this is by far and away the best group" (via YouTube). Kemper smiled like a proud parent and asked, "Why do I feel partially responsible for that? Thank you!" Though it seems like Hollywood didn't have any malintent, he did throw some shade at all the previous, and apparently, less talented bakers.