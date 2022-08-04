Paul Hollywood Just Threw Major Shade At His GBBO Costars

"Great British Bake Off" has been praised by audiences for being much more lighthearted than the cutthroat cooking competitions that dominate American channels. Cutthroat may sound like an exaggeration, but there's literally a show on Food Network called "Cutthroat Kitchen," so we rest our case. By comparison "Great British Bake Off" is much less stressful to watch, even when the judges are a bit harsh on the competitors.

Paul Hollywood, who has been a judge on the show since the beginning, is notorious for his insensitive comments. He once called a dessert "diabetes on a plate" and brushed off a contestant crying over his criticism. To balance out this harsh criticism, former judge Mary Berry admitted to Food & Wine that she would hold her tongue when she really didn't like something to spare the baker's feelings.

She thought that Hollywood was a bit too harsh and that instead of berating them, he should instead give tips on how they could improve. Since the blue-eyed baker is not afraid to make harsh comments to the bakers' faces, it's no surprise that he had no problem throwing shade at his costars recently.