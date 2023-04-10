Martha Stewart Iconically Drank A Margarita Out Of A Measuring Cup

In recent years, Martha Stewart has made a name for herself as an internet icon, known for far more than her elegant table scapes and party-planning tips and tricks. She stunned the internet with her thirst trap photo and her personal Instagram is littered with unfiltered selfies. She set the internet ablaze when she posed wearing just an apron for her partnership with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. And even at the young age of 81, Stewart doesn't appear to be slowing down her brand deals or traveling anytime soon.

Stewart took the stage as a panelist for Samsung's "Unbox & Discover" event, and while attendees showed up to hear her talk, it was her unique drinking glass that sent the internet spiraling. Thanks to a Tiktok video, fans were able to watch Stewart as she put a measuring glass filled with a margarita on the floor beside her. In the video, Stewart seems as nonchalant as ever, completely unfazed that she's using such an unconventional drinking glass. Once the video was shared with the masses, fans couldn't help but share their thoughts on her iconic drinking vessel.