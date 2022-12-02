Martha Stewart's Newest Thirst Trap Is Stunning The Internet

Love her or hate her, you have to admit that Martha Stewart is a woman of many talents. Not only does she possess just about every skill in the kitchen, but she also knows how to throw a top-notch dinner party, and has a major green thumb, as well. These skills have earned her several accolades over the years, including her most recent title of the "queen of Thanksgiving," which was bestowed upon her last month by the folks at the TODAY show.

Stewart's expertise also extends outside of the home. She is an Emmy-award winner and a successful businesswoman. Martha Stewart Living, the company she founded in 1996, reaches more than 100 million consumers monthly (via PBS). And with over 75 books under her belt covering a wide range of homemaking topics, it's safe to say that Stewart is a pretty good writer, as well.

We're still not done. While most of Stewart's aforementioned strengths are pretty obvious to anybody that has been following her impressive career for some time now, the television host has a few lesser-known skills, as well, including the unique talent Stewart demonstrated during a dinner party a few years back. Additionally, it seems that the domestic goddess has also become a master of social media — specifically in the art of the thirst trap — and this week, she demonstrated her proficiency in the area once more with another attention-grabbing snap that has Instagram stunned.