The Internet's OTP Martha Stewart And Pete Davidson Had An Easter Visit

Millions of Americans spent this past Easter weekend visiting friends and family. Maybe you were even one of them, gathering for an Easter egg hunt with the kids or sitting down to a big meal with your family. Perhaps an old friend popped by to say hi.

Martha Stewart probably had a very similar weekend — only in her world, a family meal is enjoyed on her sprawling 156-acre Westchester County, New York estate; an Easter egg hunt is likely organized by her staff; and the friends who pop by are the likes of Pete Davidson. Yes, even Stewart's friends are as famous as she is. Davidson swung by Stewart's farm this past weekend to introduce the lifestyle mogul to his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

In a post on her personal Instagram, Stewart noted that Davidson and Wonders stopped by after exploring the town of Bedford with Stewart's friend and real estate agent, Muffin Dowdle. The trio posed on the steps of one of the houses on Stewart's estate, with Davidson holding a flat of eggs presumably from Stewart's hens. Stewart writes that she showed them around the farm and inside the winter house because, of course, she'd have a house for different seasons. "Very cute couple!!!!" Stewart wrote, bestowing her approval on the relationship and dashing the hopes of those who proclaim her and Davidson's OTP (One True Pairing) status.