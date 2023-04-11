White Castle Brings Back The 1921 Slider With A Twist — Ghost Pepper Cheese

Just ahead of summer, White Castle is bringing the heat with a new 1921 ghost pepper cheese slider. Available now until June 18, the sandwich includes a beef patty with ghost pepper cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. This mini burger is modeled after the brand's original 1921 slider, which was reintroduced to the menu in 2021 for White Castle's 100th birthday. The contents of the newest burger are mostly the same, with ghost pepper cheese filling in for the original cheddar.

The burger chain has reproduced its original slider in numerous ways in the short years since its permanent menu inception. In fact, this isn't the first time the ghost pepper sandwich has graced White Castle's menu. Last year, the 1921 ghost pepper cheese slider, along with a 1921 barbecue bacon slider, were placed on the menu for a limited time, with the ghost pepper version becoming a "hot topic" for those who tried it. As a quick Twitter search will tell you, these sliders were beloved, so it will be little surprise if this promotion gets equally as much attention.