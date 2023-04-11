White Castle Brings Back The 1921 Slider With A Twist — Ghost Pepper Cheese
Just ahead of summer, White Castle is bringing the heat with a new 1921 ghost pepper cheese slider. Available now until June 18, the sandwich includes a beef patty with ghost pepper cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. This mini burger is modeled after the brand's original 1921 slider, which was reintroduced to the menu in 2021 for White Castle's 100th birthday. The contents of the newest burger are mostly the same, with ghost pepper cheese filling in for the original cheddar.
The burger chain has reproduced its original slider in numerous ways in the short years since its permanent menu inception. In fact, this isn't the first time the ghost pepper sandwich has graced White Castle's menu. Last year, the 1921 ghost pepper cheese slider, along with a 1921 barbecue bacon slider, were placed on the menu for a limited time, with the ghost pepper version becoming a "hot topic" for those who tried it. As a quick Twitter search will tell you, these sliders were beloved, so it will be little surprise if this promotion gets equally as much attention.
Ghost peppers are among the spiciest in the world
If Twitter users had a say, the 1921 ghost pepper cheese slider might be the definition of "back by popular demand." Prior to this month, the social media platform had been teeming with pleas for its return, customers who claimed to be "devastated" at its demise, and those simply living in the moment the last time the burger was available. "Today I had some White Castle and you have no idea how much I needed that wonderful little burger made of joy and ghost pepper cheese," one commenter wrote. Another fan claimed they'd be "postponing [their] death" until they could try one of these sliders once more.
Ghost peppers are usually consumed by fans of immense heat. The pepper comes in at 855,000 heat units on the Scoville scale — a method used since 1912 to determine and measure the heat of specific peppers. The ghost pepper, or bhut jolokia, is among the spicest in the world, though it's still not nearly as hot as the Trinidad Scorpion or Carolina Reaper. Per Pepper Scale, it ranges from 107 to 417 times hotter than a jalapeno pepper.