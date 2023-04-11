Red Stripe Beer Jumps On The Canned Cocktail Bandwagon

Summer is almost here and the booming canned cocktail market is about to get a kick of Caribbean flavor. The Jamaican beer brand Red Stripe has announced a new pair of tropical canned cocktails packed full of island flavors.

Both cocktails are rum-based, of course. The Rum Punch is made with mango juice, while the Rum Mojito has fresh lime juice. In a press release announcing the new product, Oscar Martinez, Senior Director of Marketing and Innovation at Red Stripe's parent company HENEIKEN USA, noted that this move marked the brand's venture beyond just beer and that the cocktails were designed with Jamaican tastes and flavors in mind.

This will be a new look for the brand. Red Stripe was born in 1928 and has since gone on to be widely recognized both for its beers and stubby bottles. The squat, brown glass containers with the distinctive red stripe were introduced in 1965 and have become one of the brand's defining characteristics. By moving into the canned cocktail sphere Red Stripe looks to be angling for a share of what industry analysts have estimated to be a more than $700 million global market.