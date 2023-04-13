Restaurant Prices Have Surpassed Groceries, So Farewell To Eating Out

Inflation has been on the rise for quite a while. Americans have been feeling the pinch of increased prices for a couple of years now: in the wake of Covid, inflation rose 7% in 2021, and by 6.5% in 2022. Everywhere, everything is a lot more expensive than it was before the pandemic. Food inflation, in particular, has been at its worst level in decades.

Not all prices go up at the same rate, however, and things have been starting to slow down — finally. Prices at the pump have come way down from their peak in 2022, and we're finally seeing a drop in egg prices (now that Easter's potato decorating season is over). After almost two years of brutal food inflation, consumers are actually catching a break. In March 2023, "at-home" food prices actually went down, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is a huge break for shoppers who've been watching their grocery bills increase, with what has appeared to be no end in sight.

That's the good news. But there's bad news, too. One of the few consolation prizes has been the financial allure of dining out. The expense of eating at home has made restaurant and takeout options relatively affordable, providing an additional excuse not to make dinner. But you'll have to say sayonara to that solution because that opportunity is disappearing.