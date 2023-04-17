Taco Bell Launches The California Breakfast Crunchwrap To Take Over Mornings

For 40 million Americans each week, Taco Bell provides Mexican-inspired dishes for one of their meals. With a constant rotation of new limited-time options and classics being brought back by demand, Taco Bell's menu has continued to evolve since the quick-serve restaurant opened in 1962.

First announced in April 2023, the fast food chain added the California Breakfast Crunchwrap to its breakfast menu. For $3.79, the California Breakfast Crunchwrap is made with scrambled eggs, whole hash browns, diced bacon, tomatoes, guacamole, and cheddar cheese, folded inside a warm flour tortilla. The item has 630 calories and can be customized with many upgrades to personalize the dish, such as creamy jalapeño sauce, nacho cheese sauce, or sausage crumbles for an additional charge.

Typically, breakfast at Taco Bell is served between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day of the week, but it can vary by location, so check online first to avoid disappointment. The California Breakfast Crunchwrap joins other popular breakfast menu items like breakfast quesadillas, burritos, and the "gotta have it all" option, The Bell Breakfast Box, which contains a Breakfast Crunchwrap Sausage (filled with scrambled eggs, sausage patty, cheddar cheese, and creamy jalapeño sauce encased in a grilled flour tortilla), a two-pack of Cinnabon Delights, a hash brown, and a medium fountain drink for $5.49.