Bring Your Own Cup Day Makes A Comeback At 7-Eleven, So Grab Your Favorite Cup

7-Eleven may be a standard convenience chain offering the usual array of snacks, drinks, and prepared foods, but one way it distinguishes itself from competitors is by having a knack for self-promotion. Every once in a while it pulls something really over-the-top, like back in the aughties when it transformed several stores into The Simpsons' Kwik-E-Marts. Every year, though, there's all kinds of hoopla surrounding July 11 (7/11), aka Free Slurpee Day — even if, post-pandemic, the freebies now seem to be nothing more than in-app coupons. Another popular 7-Eleven promo is Bring Your Own Cup Day, which this year will be taking place on April 29.

What makes this promo so fun, according to 7-Eleven's own press release, is that the stores will be taking a rather elastic view of the concept of "cup." They suggest using a mason jar (surely you have one left over from a boho wedding you attended last decade), a pie pan (if you don't mind spilling half the drink), or an astronaut helmet (which might be a pain to clean). You could also sip your Slurpee from a starlet's slipper, which was what all the cool kids were up to 100 years before TikTok was a thing. As long as you want to call it a cup — and it's clean, watertight, and no more than 10 inches high — you'll be able to fill it to the brim with Slurpee stuff at 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes for $1.99 (plus tax, if applicable).