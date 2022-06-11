Free Slurpee Day Is Back With More Ways To Quench That Thirst

The countdown is on! Per a press release, 7-Eleven — the convenience store known for offering Big Gulps and Slurpees 24 hours a day, 7 days a week — is gearing up to celebrate its 95th birthday. 7-Eleven was first known as Southland Ice Company back in 1927, according to Companies History. That first shop initially sold milk, bread, and eggs alongside blocks of ice after an employee realized many customers found themselves in need of these products after grocery stores had closed up for the evening. This concept of the convenience store burgeoned and Southland Ice Company soon changed its name to Tote'm, and then eventually to 7-Eleven in 1946.

Today, per the company's website, the retailer has 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada and is still going strong — the store is preparing to blow out those 95 candles and mark a milestone anniversary this summer. To get the party started, 7-Eleven will be kicking off the festivities on July 1 with its beloved free Slurpee Day. But this year, Slurpee Day is going to be a much bigger shindig, and interested participants may want to prepare by downloading the retailer's reward app. Here's why.