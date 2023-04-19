California's Gas Stove Ban Has Been Officially Overturned

California kitchens are back in the news again because of the gas versus electric stove debate. In 2019, Berkeley, California was the first city to ban gas hookups, which effectively banned gas-run appliances, in most residential and new commercial construction projects. Shortly thereafter, the California Restaurant Association sued the city of Berkeley.

Other cities followed, sparking a nationwide conversation around environmental justice, health ramifications, and government overreach. By 2022, the California Air Resource Board approved a sweeping proposal to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel usage, which included a plan to fully ban selling gas furnaces and water heaters by 2030 (via NPR). This caused even more panic among those who favored gas stoves, fearing their ranges would be next.

However, recently, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the California Restaurant Association, deciding that the ban on new gas hookups in Berkeley was unenforceable because this kind of regulation falls under the domain of Congress, not a municipality. The court determined Berkeley violated the U.S. Energy Policy Conservation Act of 1975.