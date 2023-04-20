Burger King Is Literally Giving Away Its New California BBQ Burgers

What could be better than a flame-grilled, smokey BBQ burger to sink your teeth into as the weather starts to heat up? Burger King, known for its previous fast food giveaways — including handing out free fries and airdropping 65,000 whoppers in New York City's Times Square — has launched two new exclusive burgers in the U.K. just in time for the summer, and you can get one of them for free. To claim your free burger, all you need to do is download the Burger King app and use the exclusive "BOGOF" code before the offer ends on Friday 21st April.

The two burgers include both a beef and a chicken option. The Californian BBQ King is a beef burger (using the same patty as the Whopper), covered with American cheese, white onions, grilled onions, lettuce and a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. You can also double it up by adding an extra patty. If you're more of a chicken kind of person, you might prefer the Californian BBQ Royale, which adds these same toppings of BBQ sauce, lettuce, cheese and onions to the iconic Chicken Royale.