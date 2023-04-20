Burger King Is Literally Giving Away Its New California BBQ Burgers
What could be better than a flame-grilled, smokey BBQ burger to sink your teeth into as the weather starts to heat up? Burger King, known for its previous fast food giveaways — including handing out free fries and airdropping 65,000 whoppers in New York City's Times Square — has launched two new exclusive burgers in the U.K. just in time for the summer, and you can get one of them for free. To claim your free burger, all you need to do is download the Burger King app and use the exclusive "BOGOF" code before the offer ends on Friday 21st April.
The two burgers include both a beef and a chicken option. The Californian BBQ King is a beef burger (using the same patty as the Whopper), covered with American cheese, white onions, grilled onions, lettuce and a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. You can also double it up by adding an extra patty. If you're more of a chicken kind of person, you might prefer the Californian BBQ Royale, which adds these same toppings of BBQ sauce, lettuce, cheese and onions to the iconic Chicken Royale.
What are the UK exclusive Burger King items?
While the UK and U.S. Burger King menus are relatively similar, with staples like the Whopper and Chicken Royale available in both regions, the U.K. does offer some exclusive options that aren't available in the states. One of these items is the Peppercorn Angus, which Burger King UK's website describes as "100% Angus Beef flame-grilled to perfection, topped with sizzling strips of Bacon, Sweet Caramelized Onions, Fresh Rocket, and finished with our secret Peppercorn Mayo sauce." This is part of Burger King's Gourmet Kings range, a rotating range of burgers designed to be slightly more upmarket or luxurious than the rest of the menu.
Plant-based options also differ between the two countries. While the U.S. offers the Impossible Whopper (a soy and potato-based burger that isn't actually vegan or vegetarian, as it's cooked on the same broiler as the meat), the UK's variant is called the Plant-based Whopper, although it contains many of the same ingredients. The UK's plant-based menu is much more extensive, though, as it also offers a Plant-based Bakon King, a Vegan Royale, and Vegan Nuggets, the latter two of which are vegan society-certified.