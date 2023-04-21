How To Use Wine To Make An Unforgettable Omelet, According To Kevin O'Leary - Exclusive

If you want to make an omelet like Chef Wonderful, you should be warned that it's not as easy as cracking and flipping some eggs. Kevin O'Leary's process involves a few steps, but none of them are overly complicated, and the end result provides decadent layers of flavor.

It starts with mushrooms and white wine. Chef Wonderful uses his own line of namesake O'Leary wines, but we say you can get away with using whatever brands you prefer or have one hand. O'Leary begins by using unsalted butter to brown mushrooms on the stove, then introduces "about 5 teaspoons of O'Leary Chardonnay 2020, which is an unoaked chardonnay that, when it reduces, gives a unique [flavor to the] mushrooms." He also pointed out that, outside of its flavor, chardonnay doesn't impact the color of the mushrooms the way red wine would, "which some people don't like in a fluffy omelet. I'm not combating that beautiful color, because I care about texture and color when I'm cooking."

After the mushrooms finish cooking down, O'Leary removes them from the pan to let them cool down. "Then I introduce my ham," he said, along with "a little cabernet sauvignon, which does make the ham a little darker but also gives it a unique flavor." After that's cooked, it's time to bring all the elements together. Eggs get added to the pan, and the mushrooms rejoin the mix along with a diced onion that O'Leary adds "as the egg is solidifying in the cast iron pan." The final step is to flip the omelet, allowing it to cook through on both sides, and add cheese depending on your preference. There you have it — a Chef Wonderful-approved omelet that is sure to satisfy your appetite and impress your brunch guests.

Follow the latest from Chef Wonderful on Instagram, and catch episodes of "Shark Tank" on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.