McDonald's Is Taking Another Swing At Starbucks With New Cold Brew

If you are a coffee drinker, chances are you've tried cold brew before. What was once an incredibly niche coffee market has exploded in recent years, with millennials driving its popularity. Cold brew differs from regular iced coffee in that the coffee beans are brewed in cold water, whereas iced coffee is brewed hot and poured over ice. Some argue that cold brew is smoother and less acidic than its ice coffee counterpart. Starbucks began serving cold brew in 2015 and has since expanded its menu with different variations and flavors. Dunkin' followed suit in 2016 and finally, 7 years later, McDonald's is testing its own version.

While McDonald's has offered its morning McCafe menu for years, it's never quite been able to compete with the larger coffee chains. McDonald's offers frappes, the frappucino's competitor, as well as a slew of other hot and iced coffee options. Now, in a few select San Diego area stores, McDonald's will be testing its new cold brew. The plain cold brew is served black over ice, while those with a sweet tooth can order the marble cold brew, which has sweetened syrup and cream.