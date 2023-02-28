Why You Might See More Krispy Kreme Donuts At McDonald's

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are two chains that aren't normally thought of as belonging together. In terms of fast food experiences that are both sweet and savory, Taco Bell and Cinnabon have been at it for a while with bite-sized "delights" and flavored coffee, while Dairy Queen offers classic fried fare in addition to a wide selection of ice cream treats.

But despite selling coffee, McDonald's has never sprung for a natural pairing like doughnuts for their menu. That appears to be changing with a recently announced partnership being tested in Kentucky. According to a February 27 press release, McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are embarking on an "expanded market test" beginning on March 21. The collaboration will take place at "approximately 160 locations across Louisville, Lexington, and the surrounding area," and will involve the golden-arched chain serving Krispy Kreme's classic Original Glazed® Doughnut as well as two varieties of chocolate iced doughnut.

Now, fans in Kentucky can look forward to ordering doughnuts at select McDonald's locations. But what could this mean for the future of this fast food duo?