A Classic Baking Ingredient Might Be Getting More Expensive (And It's Not Eggs)

It seems that bakers can't catch a break: In 2020, a nationwide yeast shortage resulted in grocery stores being picked clean of all their packets. As a result, some bakers took crash courses on making sourdough starters to enjoy fresh-baked bread at home. In 2022, the price of eggs began to soar to as much as $7 per dozen, and prices were even higher for organic eggs.

In 2023, another critical baking staple might be at risk of price hikes or shortages. According to Food Business News, farmers have sounded the alarm because wheat crops are in danger of under-producing, which will impact the overall supply of flour in the United States.

One of the wheat crops facing the biggest challenge is hard red winter wheat, which is used to make all-purpose flours and cereals. Several states that grow this type of wheat have seen record levels of drought extending into a second year, which has depleted groundwater stores and made it difficult for seeds to germinate. AG Web reported that Kansas was particularly hard hit by drought. As a result, farmers there and in other states face the possibility of low yields or the need to abandon some crops altogether. In conjunction with international wheat shortages due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a low supply of U.S. wheat could force shoppers to pay more for flour in 2024.