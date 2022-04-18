The Real Reason Egg Prices Are Rising

You might have noticed during your grocery store run that food prices are continuing to get worse, rising at unprecedented rates. According to NPR, every ingredient or meal that comes from a restaurant or grocery chain has jumped in price, and experts believe that general food prices will continue to increase by up to 5.5% in the upcoming days. Certain foods might fare worse than others — experts predict beef and veal will rise up to 16.2%, fats, shortening, and oil should jump by 11.7%, and eggs should see an 11.4% price hike.

The cost of eggs has spiked in certain regions across America and TODAY reports that the Midwest has been most affected, with a rise in price by almost three times compared to the cost one year ago. Some grocers have noted that a dozen eggs now surpasses $3 per container. Easter helped exacerbate the price of the ingredient, but one other insidious circumstance has pushed the price of eggs even higher up.