QDOBA's Springy Seasonal Menu Item Is Coming Up Mango

When thinking about spring and summer flavors, many of us are drawn to the likes of coconut, watermelon, and mango. The people in charge of the Qdoba menu seem to be on the same wavelength, as they've decided to bring back the mango salsa for Summer 2023.

The much-beloved Qdoba mango salsa hasn't been on menus since 2019 but now returns for a limited time as part of two new meals, the Mango Shrimp and Mango Chicken bowls. Of course, people can also order the mango salsa with any other menu item.

Qdoba's mango salsa includes a number of tasty ingredients, the first and foremost being mango. In the past, this salsa has also used bell peppers, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, and a dash of lime juice. Perhaps it was ripe for a comeback, as the previous few years have seen the mango become increasingly popular in the U.S. And as you can probably imagine, Qdoba fans were thrilled to hear the salsa was returning.