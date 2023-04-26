Papa John's Takes A Swing At Taco Bell With New Menu Items

This may be a case of ranch-flavored dejà vu: Papa John's has teamed with PepsiCo to bring the cool zest of Dorito dust to its Papadia. The cheesy, toasted flatbread sandwich is getting a major addition in the form of the Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia (via QSR). The $7.99 limited-time offering becomes available to Papa John's "Papa Rewards" loyalty members on May 1 and rolls out nationally on May 4.

While it's Papa John's first foray into this particular flavor-blasted collaboration, the partnership might ring some bells — of the taco variety. Doritos-flavored anything can't help but conjure up Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos (aka the DLT), which changed how we thought about taco shells by replacing them with giant, taco shell-shaped Doritos. Eventually, they came in flavors beyond just Nacho Cheese, including a limited-time Cool Ranch variety that remains a cult classic. While the DLT was an undeniable hit and became one of the franchise's best-selling menu items, it was not without controversy, leaving an intellectual property battle, armies of fans, and online petitions in its wake.

While Doritos and Taco Bell boasted one of the most fruitful fast food and snack partnerships of all time, Papa John's doesn't want to be excluded from the party. Its new Doritos-flavored Papadia won't incorporate the exact texture of a Doritos chip the way the DLT did, instead opting to dust the flatbread with the bold Cool Ranch seasoning, sure to appeal to fans of the beloved ranch-with-pizza flavor combo.