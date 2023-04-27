Dunkin' Side-Eyes Starbucks With Its New Summery Refresher Drink

In the coffee category, the Turtle Signature Latte and Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee are also new to the Dunkin' menu as of April 26, 2023. The butter pecan flavor swirl Dunkin' uses in both the Turtle Signature Latte and Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee will be back on the menu — and this time, it's permanent. Fans of this popular flavor swirl can add it to any of their favorite Dunkin' drinks. Dunkin' is also introducing a new butter pecan buttercream-filled donut that is topped with vanilla icing and a crunchy topping. A Ham and Swiss Croissant Stuffer and Iced Lemon Loaf round out the new food offerings at Dunkin' for the season.

To really hype up butter pecan lovers, fans can write a Twitter story to Dunkin' about how much they love the flavor using the hashtag #ButterPeContest until April 28 for a chance to win free butter pecan beverages for a year. Dunkin' is also doubling down on rewards in May with lots of free items available in the Dunkin' Rewards app, including a free medium coffee (hot or iced) with a purchase every Monday for the whole month. Other coupons give Dunkin' fans a shot to sample the new menu items for free. All new drinks and snacks are available as of April 26, 2023, marking the start of a very refreshing spring for Dunkin' fans.