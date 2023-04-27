Alex Guarnaschelli Spilled The Tea On How To Win Supermarket Stakeout

Alex Guarnaschelli, host of Season 5 of "Supermarket Stakeout" on Food Network, shared the deets on how to win the fast-paced cooking competition, which involves sending three other chefs home. While each competitor must impress the judges with their dishes, according to Guarnaschelli, winning this show is equally about your money strategy.

On Food Network's Twitter account, the Iron Chef spelled out how one chef can squeak out a victory and walk away with a year's worth of supermarket groceries with three pieces of advice. Fans of the show know competitors receive $500 to purchase groceries and must budget their cash to buy ingredients for three themed stakeout challenges.

First and foremost, Guarnaschelli says competitors should go big (or go home) in round one. The celebrity chef advises contestants to spend between $200-$250 during this round to get the ingredients they want. "Because if you don't make it to the second round, it doesn't matter how much money you have left," said Guarnaschelli. During this round, competitors can shop multiple times, so they have the greatest chance to pick up ingredients they may need later in the show, even if they can't see the products.