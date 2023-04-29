Kellogg's Just Revamped Some Old Favorite Cereal Brands

Who's ready for breakfast? What's one of your go-to morning meals? If you said cereal, specifically Kellogg's Frosted Flakes or Rice Krispies, so have a lot of people. Per a survey conducted by Statista, over 8.5 million Americans said they had consumed 10 or more bowls of Frosted Flakes in a seven-day period in 2020. As for Rice Krispies, they've been snapping, crackling, and popping in breakfast bowls for over 80 years. Now, Kellogg's has taken its iconic Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies flavors and given them a makeover.

Kellogg's new Frosted Flakes flavor, Frosted Flakes Minecraft, inspired by the popular "Minecraft" game, not only contains traditional Frosted Flakes but also Creeper Bit marshmallows designed to emulate the game's pixelated blocks. The new cereal comes after another blocky collab in which Kellogg's debuted Minecraft Creeper Crunch cereal in 2020. The brand has something more in store for "Minecraft" fans than the new cereal. Each box contains a code for 350 Minecoins to use in the game's marketplace.

Additionally, Kellogg's has rolled out a new Rice Krispies flavor: Rainbow Krispies, which are colorful, fruity, and contain 20% of one's daily Vitamin D requirement. Kellogg's notes that they can also be turned into colorful Rice Krispies Treats.