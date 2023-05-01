Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef Australia Judge, Dead At 46 Just Before The New Season

"MasterChef Australia" judge Jock Zonfrillo has died at age 46. A father, husband, chef, and successful television presenter, Zonfrillo passed away on April 30 – the day before the cooking competition's 16th season was slated to premiere. The Glasgow-born Zonfrillo made his debut on the show in 2019 and was set to make an onscreen return on the May 1 opener. Due to his passing, the scheduled episode won't be aired.

Around 2 a.m. on May 1, police conducting a welfare check found the chef's body in a Melbourne hotel room. An official cause of death hasn't been released at this time of this writing. Police suspect no foul play.

Zonfrillo had a wife named Lauren Fried and four children. His family posted a statement on his official Instagram that reads, "With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday." The family has also requested privacy as they navigate their grief.