The Latest Jimmy John's Menu Item Is The Sweet Treat You Need In Your Life

Popular sandwich chain Jimmy John's is adding a new choice to its menu, but it doesn't have anything to do with sub rolls or deli meats. Rather, it's an offering that will surely pique the interest of chocolate lovers out there: the Fudge Chocolate Brownie is available now on Jimmy John's dessert menus. The new brownie has chocolate in three different forms, Jimmy John's said in a press release — semi-sweet chocolate, cocoa, and melted chocolate, and it even has more chocolate chunks on top.

The director of culinary innovation at Jimmy John's said that after much dessert testing, the fudgy brownie was the clear standout. Jimmy John's is even offering both edge and center pieces, and customers will be able to choose depending on what is available. Unlike the sandwich chain's red velvet cookies, which were only available for a limited time, the fudge chocolate brownie will hold a permanent place on the menu for the price of $1.99.