Jimmy John's Is Redefining MILF With Red Velvet Cookies

Rapper Yung Gravy thinks your mom is a MILF. And so does Jimmy John's, but not in the way you might think ... In recognition of Valentine's Day, the sandwich chain has partnered with Gravy, a fan of Double J's, to promote a new, limited edition red velvet cookie.

"I've been counting down the days until the release of the red velvet cookie," Gravy says in a video promoting the sandwich shop's seasonal treat. In it, the 26-year-old rapper parodies "The Bachelor" by offering select women, aged in their 40s to 70s, a red velvet cookie in lieu of a rose. (You can't eat a rose anyway.)

In Yung Gravy's 2022 song, "Betty (Get Money)," the tall, baby-faced singer, dressed in 1970s garb, shows his obvious affinity for the over-40 set: "All the mamas love me, now I think I'm peanut brittle." These are the women Gravy refers to as MILFs. (If you don't know what that stands for, you'll have to watch "American Pie," consult Urban Dictionary, or ask the teen boy next door.) Whether you see this label as disrespectful or endearing, you may want to keep Yung Gravy away from your mum. With no lack of self-confidence, the Minnesotan rapper proclaims, "if you give a MILF a cookie, she's going to ask for Gravy."

But this time, a MILF is something different — at least in the eyes of Jimmy John's.