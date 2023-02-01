Jimmy John's Is Redefining MILF With Red Velvet Cookies
Rapper Yung Gravy thinks your mom is a MILF. And so does Jimmy John's, but not in the way you might think ... In recognition of Valentine's Day, the sandwich chain has partnered with Gravy, a fan of Double J's, to promote a new, limited edition red velvet cookie.
"I've been counting down the days until the release of the red velvet cookie," Gravy says in a video promoting the sandwich shop's seasonal treat. In it, the 26-year-old rapper parodies "The Bachelor" by offering select women, aged in their 40s to 70s, a red velvet cookie in lieu of a rose. (You can't eat a rose anyway.)
In Yung Gravy's 2022 song, "Betty (Get Money)," the tall, baby-faced singer, dressed in 1970s garb, shows his obvious affinity for the over-40 set: "All the mamas love me, now I think I'm peanut brittle." These are the women Gravy refers to as MILFs. (If you don't know what that stands for, you'll have to watch "American Pie," consult Urban Dictionary, or ask the teen boy next door.) Whether you see this label as disrespectful or endearing, you may want to keep Yung Gravy away from your mum. With no lack of self-confidence, the Minnesotan rapper proclaims, "if you give a MILF a cookie, she's going to ask for Gravy."
But this time, a MILF is something different — at least in the eyes of Jimmy John's.
According to Jimmy John's, MILF means Moms I'd Like to Feed
In this case, the acronym MILF stands for "Moms I'd Like to Feed," and Yung Gravy and Jimmy John's are hoping to satisfy their appetites with the new red velvet cookie, according to a press release. Available now through Valentine's Day, the deep red cookie is made with dark brown sugar, cocoa, and vanilla and studded with white chocolate chips.
As you likely guessed, the fan reaction to Jimmy Johns' provocative new campaign can be summed up by crying-laughing emojis and disbelief, as evidenced by one user's Instagram comment, "I can't believe this is a real ad." Though people appear to be too impressed by the bold advertising to give much feedback on the actual cookies, one review called them "nice and soft," with ample white chocolate and vanilla flavors, and gave them a "7.1 out of 10."
We're pretty sure that Matthew Raymond Hauri, aka Gravy, has the Jimmy John's app on his phone. If you too are part of Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards program, the chain says you can try the limited edition cookie to unlock additional benefits.