Corey B Puts The Comedy In Quick Snacks And Food Hacks - Exclusive Interview

I know you're zoning in on the food business side of things. You created a barbecue sauce line. What makes the sauce different from others that are already on shelves?

The sauce is ... I like it. Everyone out there that's had it thinks it's amazing. I'm not going to say it's this elite, spectacular sauce, but a lot of things that we do different ... It's not so much organic, but it all comes from the farm. There's no corn syrup. There's not a lot of sugar. It's just healthy sauce. It's not going to be like ... I don't want to name-drop it, but Sweet Baby Ray's is all corn syrup. It's all unhealthy. A lot of what we're doing is healthy, clean ingredients. Also, you're not taking away from the taste. It still tastes good, and it's a great honey barbecue sauce.

That's what a lot of people are focusing on now, too — how to make environmentally conscious food that's better for you.

Absolutely.

Do you have any go-to barbecue recipes that you're doing right now?

Oh, man — these air-fried ribs. Again, I like things to be quick and fast, and there's these ribs that you can make in the air fryer that are nuts. They're really good. They fall off the bone.

Could you walk me through how to make that?

Absolutely. You're going to air fry your ribs for five minutes at 375 [degrees Fahrenheit]. Then, you're going to take them out and season them, and then you're going to put a little bit of sauce on them and put them back in the air fryer, but you're going to put them in tin foil. You're going to cook them for a little bit longer like that — I think it's another seven minutes at 375. Take them out again and add more sauce onto them, and then you're going to put them in for another seven minutes at 375 and let them cook some more. Actually, this time you're going to unfold the foil so the ribs are exposed. When you take them out after that, it's done, and you've got ribs in under 30 minutes.

Wow, that's easy. One mistake I've seen a lot of people do is they don't put enough sauce on it, so then they're dry.

Why are they doing that? That's the thing — that's why we're making ... not healthy, but an alternative sauce that's not filled with all the sugar and corn syrup, so you can put a ton of sauce on it if you want to. You don't have to feel guilty.

Is your barbecue sauce just honey barbecue, the original flavor? Do you have other flavors coming out?

No, just the one flavor so far, the honey barbecue.