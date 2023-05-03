What, Exactly, Is In A Bottle Of Limited Edition Coronation Crown Martini?

With King Charles III Coronation just around the corner, shops in the United Kingdom are full of commemorative memorabilia. There are also plenty of themed food and drink items. After all, this event hasn't taken place in England since 1953. But when we saw the pre-mixed bottled Kocktail's Coronation Crown Martini at John Lewis, we wanted to know what goes into a cocktail fit for royalty, or at the very least, a royal occasion.

The Coronation Crown Martini has Hepple gin as its base spirit, which has heavy notes of juniper and evergreen, making it a classic botanical English gin. It's mixed with elderflower liqueur, cucumber, rhubarb, and rose tea, which Kocktail describes as "special flavors found across the British Isles." Basically, it's got the flavor profile of an English cottage garden. Because it's pre-mixed, it only needs to be shaken or stirred with ice before pouring into a martini glass. For a festive splash, try adding a bit of English sparkling wine for some bubbles.