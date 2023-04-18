King Charles III's Coronation Quiche Is Getting Some Major Side-Eye

King Charles may have been ruling Brittania ever since September 2022, but his coronation won't take place until May 6, 2023. Still, that date is rapidly creeping up on us, and we've no doubt things are getting pretty crazy in the palace kitchens where everyone's busy preparing for such a momentous occasion. Just recently the Royal Family Twitter account announced the official Coronation Quiche, a dish that's touted as being the perfect entree for any coronation luncheons you might feel like hosting. (Even if they must take place in the early a.m. hours if you live in the U.S.).

While The Sydney Morning Herald says the recipe was selected due to the fact that it's meant to be adaptable, affordable, and good for sharing, not everyone seems too thrilled with it. TV host Jeremy Vine laments the lack of meat, while another person notes that a French dish like quiche may not be the best choice for a British monarch. Other Twitter users object to the use of lard, which is made with pork fat and thus not something either Jews or Muslims can eat, as well as tarragon, which, if fresh, is not necessarily easy to obtain or affordable. Broad (aka fava) beans, too, are seen by some as an odd inclusion. One person says of the recipe, "It feels it was forgotten about and an intern knocked it up on the weekend," while another speculates that the recipe's real intent is "Training people for when rationing is re-introduced."