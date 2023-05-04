TikTok Has People Smuggling Fruit Roll-Ups Into Israel

Along with Fruit Gushers and Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Roll-Ups have undeniably found their way into our hearts with their vibrant fruit flavors and chewy texture. However, Fruit Roll-Ups have also found themselves in a rather sticky situation, with Israeli customs officials confiscating more than 661 pounds of the snacks in just the last week. But why exactly are people trying to smuggle Fruit Roll-Ups into Israel?

If you spend time on TikTok, you've probably seen the videos of people eating Fruit Roll-Ups with ice cream. If not, the trend boils down to placing a scoop of ice cream in the middle of an unrolled Fruit Roll-Up, then folding it into a sugary dumpling of sorts. The ice cream allegedly freezes the Fruit Roll-Up, making it crunchy rather than chewy. As is usually the case with TikTok, the whole thing has gone viral.

Because the trend got so popular in Israel, American Fruit Roll-Ups came into high demand. Unfortunately, this meant several Americans tried smuggling Fruit Roll-Ups into Israel, with the intent to resell the snacks for tens of thousands of shekels.