We Can't Look Away From The Horrifying Coronation Sausage Finger Sandwiches

King Charles III's coronation ceremony will have more than its fair share of pageantry, and not just in Westminster Abbey and at the surrounding parade. The festivities have already reached the homes of Brits who are celebrating the day with an array of not-so-delightful looking edible creations including something called "Coronation sausage finger sandwiches," which are just as appealing as they sound (via NY Post).

Sure, some of you might be imagining the dainty finger sandwiches you've seen the characters of "Downton Abbey" eat at high tea, but you'd be wrong. The "sausage" part should tip you off that you're dealing with something far darker. The coronation-themed ​hors-d'oeuvre pays homage to the former Prince of Wales' now-famous "sausage fingers," which have been the subject of everything from medical speculation to full-on roasts. Since social media has latched on to the monarch's distinctive fingers, some have even joked that he's recently hidden them in official pictures and plans to do so at tomorrow's ceremony. But a creative U.K. home chef certainly won't let us forget, though.

Whether it was a jab, a loving homage to their king, or something in between, the creator of the sandwiches spared no detail when crafting their edible art. The sandwich, which takes the shape of two hands reaching around the plate, appears to be primarily composed of bread with five weisswurst sausage " fingers" protruding from each half. One finger is adorned with a cheese ring and cuffs, plus cherry tomato cufflinks.