White Castle Is Giving Away Free Cheese Sliders - Here's How To Get Them

It was 2004 when Harold and Kumar made their hilarious journey to the world's first fast food chain to order 30 sliders and five sets of fries, but White Castle has been slinging burgers for far longer. Considering the century-old restaurant is known for its sliders, it's understandable that White Castle won't be passing up the opportunity to celebrate National Slider Day with its customers. So if you're a self-proclaimed Craver who can't get enough of those little burgers, you can grab one for free on May 15 at any White Castle location.

National Slider Day became a thing back in 2015, the year after Time Magazine called White Castle's onion and pickle-topped 100% beef slider "the most influential burger of all time." The family-owned business believes its legendary sliders should be enjoyed with friends, so what better time to grab a round of free eats than on the fast food chain's own honorary holiday? After all, per a 2019 press release, White Castle "invented National Slider Day as a special tribute to the fans."

Customers can get one complimentary cheesy slider without having to make a purchase. However, you won't be able to get your free slider without first presenting a coupon from the chain's website.