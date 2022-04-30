You Won't Believe How Many Total Hamburgers White Castle Has Sold

A century is a long time to do anything. How many living people have even existed for that long? But White Castle can boast that it's a centenarian of the food business, selling its famous sliders for around 101 years. It was a hamburger destination before there was an In-N-Out, a Five Guys, or a Shake Shack. Adam Chandler, the author of "Drive-Thru Dreams," told Smithsonian Magazine that initially, White Castle relied on an assembly-line model to construct sandwiches, ensuring every slider was the same. That brought people into the chain. But as the years progressed so has the chain, even adding a "bleeding" plant-based burger to their menu (via Time).

Now that the chain is up there in age, so are its other numbers. Per a PR Newswire press release, White Castle has hit a major stat when it comes to sales. The company announced that it has sold more than 28 billion Original Sliders and Cheese sliders. Breaking that number down, the release explains that amounts to 22 billion restaurant purchases and 6 billion retail-related sales. And to truly mark this eye-popping occasion, White Castle has some serious celebratory plans for fans of their burgers to share in.