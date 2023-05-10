Duke's Mayonnaise Is Getting A Seafood Makeover

Duke's mayonnaise consistently is ranked as some of the best store-bought mayo brands. While the company is most known for its homestyle mayo, Duke's does also offer barbecue sauces celebrating the brand's Southern roots. While a slathering of rich and tangy sauce goes well on a slab of beef, the brand is now embracing another protein, this time by way of the sea. The brand is launching a new line of sauces consisting of four flavors: Bayou Remoulade, Creamy Chesapeake Cocktail, Gulf Coast Lemon Garlic Aioli, and Tidewater Tartar. The 10-ounce bottles, which are all designed to pair well with seafood, are selling for $4.99 apiece and can be purchased directly from Duke's website or at some retailers, such as Harris Teeter.

Like Duke's other offerings, the new seafood sauces avoid high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, and flavors. The sauces, like the mayo, are certified Kosher, even if some of the suggested seafood pairings are not. There are no hard and fast rules for how to use the sauces, but Duke's does provide some suggestions, like making a perfect shrimp cocktail with its new creamy cocktail sauce.