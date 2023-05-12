What Gabe Bertaccini Loved, Hated, And Learned On Ciao House - Exclusive Interview

What were you doing behind the scenes? What was the filming process like for you?

During the challenges, we spent a lot of time looking at the chefs [and] seeing how they operate. We were not completely removed, because we have to make a decision. We want to see how they're learning. Let's not forget — the prize is an amazing prize. It's two months of culinary training throughout Italy with some of the best artisans and master chefs that Italy has to offer.

Regardless of the final prize, the show itself is a gift. Every day, every week, there is a deeper understanding of what the land has to offer and how to translate the things you're learning into the kitchen. If used correctly, the show can bring [contestants] ... to the winners' podium.

Alex and I were very much always interested in seeing how these chefs operated and how they planned things out, how they're working in [teams], how they're collaborating, in a very Italian way. At the same time, where is the individuality? How are they showing that they're learning more and that they actually have the master skills to win the whole competition?

For us, it was very much about understanding, seeing, spending time with them, looking at them cooking and brainstorming — and then spending time with the people that we're bringing in, the nonnas, the butchers, the truffle makers, the wineries, and seeing how [the chefs] are understanding that this [experience] goes beyond a field trip. This is a cultural immersion, and how you translate that into dishes is difficult.

What was your favorite part of the filming experience?

The best part of the show is seeing these amazing culinary artists in a land that inspires them, seeing the inspiration in their eyes and the "whoa" moments that they had throughout the show. It's like if you bring your kid to an amusement park. They're so happy ... They are so excited to see that this is not just cooking; it's connected to generations, centuries of culinary arts. Seeing the excitement in their eyes made me realize how special my upbringing has been and how sometimes we take it for granted, but also how connected I am to my land.

I've been living in the States now for 19 years and my entire family is all back in Italy, but I realized that no matter where I'm going in life, I will always be a chef of Italy, a chef of Toscana. That's how deep it runs in me. Sometimes you forget about that, but then you bring a little kid from New Jersey who always wanted to learn about wine or truffles or Italian bistecca or pasta, and seeing their eyes lighting up ... It's very, very inspiring.

Any least favorite part of the filming process?

Last year, there was a heat wave going through Europe. We started [filming] the first day of the heat wave and we finished the whole show the last day of the heat wave. We hit it all, and you can see it. You can see in the show, everybody's sweating ... That was very rough. Next season, we're going to go at a time [when] it's cooler.