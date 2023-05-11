You Could Have High Tea Like You're A Cast Member Of Bridgerton

Not since centuries past has London seen such a pronounced proliferation of royal pomp and pageantry as when Charles III was anointed, crowned, and enthroned as King of the United Kingdom. If the colorful celebrations at Westminster Abbey barely whetted your appetite for palace intrigue and glamorous regalia, you can get your fix thanks to Netflix's limited series, "Queen Charlotte."

The series is a prequel to "Bridgerton," following the life of the eponymous Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz and her love story with King George III. Fans will also learn more about the youths of other grande-dames of "the Ton," such as the Queen's right-hand lady-in-waiting, Lady Danbury, and the matriarch of the family the main series focuses on, Violet Bridgerton. The period represented may have slightly changed, but the continued involvement of legendary showrunner Shonda Rimes means that "Queen Charlotte" still has the same mix of romance, refinement, and raucous social occasions that made "Bridgerton" a global hit.

To celebrate "Queen Charlotte," showrunners collaborated with London's iconic Lanesborough Hotel to create the Queen Charlotte Afternoon Tea, an incredible opportunity for fans to treat themselves to the same technicolor lavishness that lends London's Regency elites their luster. As well as a glass-domed dining room and themed dishes and drinks, The Lanesborough is perfectly located for a pre-or post-tea promenade in the parks for the true society experience! The event, which costs $94 per person, began on May 4, 2023, and operates daily. The Lanesborough Hotel requests guests make reservations in advance.