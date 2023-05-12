Despite Rising Menu Prices, Sales At McDonald's Only Went Up

Though it's hard to find a Big Mac for less than $5 these days, McDonald's consumers don't seem to care too much. Like many fast-food restaurants and other institutions, McDonald's has experienced inflation starting in 2022 and continuing into 2023. While Mickey D's saw an overall jump in Q1 prices (via AP News), it surprised analysts by producing a substantial 12.6% increase in same-store sales. That was nearly 4% higher than projections.

While prices have increased, so have customers. In recent years, the fast food industry weathered not only a large drop in revenue across the board during the pandemic but also inflation and supply chain issues. However, despite these challenges, McDonald's has brought in $5.9 billion in revenue for Q1, another bump that was larger than was forecasted.

When compared to its competitors in the fast food industry, the recent numbers look pretty good for McDonald's. The world's largest fast food franchise was close to the top of the pack regarding sales increase percentages. In fact, only Wingstop, which saw a 20.1% boost this quarter, outranked McDonald's increased sales. Other Q1 winners included Starbucks (12%), Subway (11.7%), and Taco Bell (9%) (via Yahoo Finance).