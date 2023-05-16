The Bear Season 2 Trailer Reinforces The Chaos

If you're a fan of the Hulu series "The Bear," then you've no doubt been counting down the days until Season 2. Well, you now have a specific number to work with, as it's been confirmed that the new episodes will drop on June 22. So what do we have to look forward to this season? It seems some very big changes are in store for The Beef/not The Beef.

At the end of Season 1, Carmy Berzatto found a bunch of cash that had been stashed away by his late brother, so he decided to use it to transform the sandwich shop into a more upscale eatery called The Bear. A newly-released two-minute trailer shows the restaurant gang doing just that, in sped-up movie montage form. While there are hints galore about upcoming chaos, complications, and perhaps even a whiff of brewing romance, what we're really looking forward to seeing is more of those elegantly-plated entrees.