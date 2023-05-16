The Bear Season 2 Trailer Reinforces The Chaos
If you're a fan of the Hulu series "The Bear," then you've no doubt been counting down the days until Season 2. Well, you now have a specific number to work with, as it's been confirmed that the new episodes will drop on June 22. So what do we have to look forward to this season? It seems some very big changes are in store for The Beef/not The Beef.
At the end of Season 1, Carmy Berzatto found a bunch of cash that had been stashed away by his late brother, so he decided to use it to transform the sandwich shop into a more upscale eatery called The Bear. A newly-released two-minute trailer shows the restaurant gang doing just that, in sped-up movie montage form. While there are hints galore about upcoming chaos, complications, and perhaps even a whiff of brewing romance, what we're really looking forward to seeing is more of those elegantly-plated entrees.
Can The Bear successfully make the leap to fine dining?
One thing's for certain: montage or no, it's going to be extremely difficult for the restaurant staff to pull off turning an Italian beef stand into a fine dining establishment — especially within the 6-month framework allotted to this task. So will The Bear ever become (as the YouTube trailer puts it) "a destination spot?" Or will it run into difficulties convincing its former patrons to accept the new "chaos menu?"
It would be nice to see Carmy and Co. succeed with their heroic task. But as they attempt to carry out their "Restaurant: Impossible"-style transformation, we can't help but be reminded of the many restaurants featured on the real "Restaurant: Impossible" that ultimately went under after receiving makeovers. Yes, it might help that "The Bear" is fiction instead of real life, since this means that anything can happen. But are the producers already sowing the seeds of conflict that will ripen in Season 3? Actually, that might not be such a bad thing, since that would mean that our favorite food show will be back for a third go-round.