Here's What Fans Can Expect From Season 2 Of The Bear

While Matty Matheson joked at the New York Times Food Festival that Season 2 will include "spaceships," creator Christopher Storer explained that the second season features a consistent theme: "the acceptance of joy." He asked, "When was the last time you had happiness in your life?," before further explaining that the show very much connects with people, restaurants, dishwashers, cooks, hosts, and more on a personal level. Amusingly, Storer also admitted that he has "absolutely no idea" where the rest of the writing will take the plot.

Although that answer doesn't reveal much about the next season, Storer said, "I do think one of the touch points we talked a lot about in the show is that even though they are adults this really is like a coming-of-age series and a lot of it is later in life." Fans are patiently awaiting Season 2, which is set to come out in 2023 (via Variety). However, before you excitedly exclaim, "Yes, Chef!," it should be noted that it has not yet been confirmed when in 2023 the series will continue.

In an interview with Esquire, Storer explained that Season 2 will most definitely deal with the repercussions from the end of Season 1. Storer said, "In terms of the restaurant changing, it's not that they're going to lose all the charm of the restaurant. We're going to deal with this in Season 2." Instead, the season will focus on making restaurant life easier and more profitable. "The Bear" will showcase a fresher take on a traditional restaurant system that just isn't viable. Safe to say, we are on the edge of our seats for new episodes, and we will definitely be watching Season 2 as soon as possible.