An Ohio Restaurant Shatters The Record With A 600-Foot-Long Cheesesteak

Have you ever eaten a sandwich, and immediately thought, this could be better if it were much, much bigger? One Ohio restaurant is celebrating its one-year anniversary by attempting to set a world record for the longest cheesesteak. Steak Thyme Bar & Grill in Miamisburg, Ohio is marking the occasion by attempting to create a 600-foot-long cheese steak for the company's block party celebration. The co-owners, twin brothers Jordan and Jake Shteiwi, will be closing their restaurant on May 17 and inviting the community to witness the epic sandwich construction.

The restaurant will begin preparing the sandwich around 8 a.m. and hope to have it 90% of the way finished by the time customers arrive at noon. Filling a 600-foot sandwich is no small feat, and will require around 400 pounds of meat and 168 pounds of provolone cheese. Of course, it'll all be layered on 600, foot-long rolls. Aside from enjoying the cheese steak, kids will be treated to a bounce house and face paint, while adults can participate in a raffle and enjoy music.

Jordan Shteiwi, told Dayton.com, "We want to take this chance to showcase our cheesesteaks and the teamwork of our entire staff ... with the local community."