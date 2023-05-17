Starbucks' Latest Ad Is Receiving Bud Light-Level Backlash In India

Starbucks India recently launched an ad campaign using the hashtag #ItStartsWithYourName that is meant to embrace the transgender community. It shows a family meeting up at a Starbucks, with this apparently being the first time the father has seen his daughter since she transitioned. He signals his acceptance by ordering the drinks under her new name Arpita, telling her, "For me, you are still my kid. Only a letter has been added to your name." The coffee chain, too, asserts "At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are" (and occasionally even spell your name right).

Just as was the case when Bud Light aligned itself with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Starbucks India is receiving some serious flak from customers angry with the "woke" values they feel the chain is promoting. One Twitter user raged about the "immoral values" espoused by the ad, and another user felt that this was an example of "deranged sexual perversions" typical of the U.S.

Some Twitter users called the ad an attempt to undermine Indian culture and values. Currently, the backlash appears to be contained online and hasn't impacted Starbucks sales in the way the Mulvaney controversy did Bud Light. However, one Twitter user called for a boycott of Starbucks.