Are Pride Month Offerings Lacking Inclusivity In Color And Flavor?

When June 1 rolls around, we all see the influx of rainbow merchandise and companies changing their logos to be multicolored in honor of Pride Month. For older generations, this simple recognition of Pride was a sign of progress, but now, consumers want to see companies support the LGBTQ+ community year-round, not participating in "rainbow capitalism" for one month. According to Refinery 29, "rainbow capitalism exploits marginalized communities by turning them into markets, selling them back to them as a product, and commodifying pretty much everything about every part of their lives."

Younger generations want these companies that claim to support inclusivity to take action and value monetary donations to LGBTQ+ organizations over performative activism (via Fast Company). Walmart, McDonald's, and Amazon have all been called out for waving the rainbow flag, despite donating huge sums of money to politicians who voted against the Equality Act (via Insider). Rainbow capitalism is also known as "pink capitalism" or "pinkwashing" and, as Refinery 29 points out, a few food brands are guilty of distilling Pride into rose-colored, sweet products.