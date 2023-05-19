The World's Most Expensive Ice Cream Record Has Been Broken

You may have heard all about the most expensive Starbucks drink ever ordered, the most expensive grilled cheese containing literal gold, and the most expensive spice that's actually worth more than gold. However, there hasn't necessarily been much chatter about the world's most expensive ice cream -– that is, until now.

Guinness World Records shared the sweet treat with Twitter on May 18. It's technically a gelato, and is made from ingredients like gold leaf, Italian Phantom White Truffle, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and Japanese sake lees sauce. It also comes with a hefty price tag of $6,696 per serving.

According to the Japanese company behind the dessert, Cellato, the gelato has a cheese, sake lees, and truffle base, followed by a topping of more cheese, more truffle, and bits of gold leaf. Each serving also comes with a special spoon, truffle oil, and collectible packaging. But as fancy as Cellato's Byakuya gelato is, it isn't the first ice cream treat to include a gold leaf topping — or even the first one to break four-digits.