The World's Most Expensive Ice Cream Record Has Been Broken
You may have heard all about the most expensive Starbucks drink ever ordered, the most expensive grilled cheese containing literal gold, and the most expensive spice that's actually worth more than gold. However, there hasn't necessarily been much chatter about the world's most expensive ice cream -– that is, until now.
Guinness World Records shared the sweet treat with Twitter on May 18. It's technically a gelato, and is made from ingredients like gold leaf, Italian Phantom White Truffle, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and Japanese sake lees sauce. It also comes with a hefty price tag of $6,696 per serving.
According to the Japanese company behind the dessert, Cellato, the gelato has a cheese, sake lees, and truffle base, followed by a topping of more cheese, more truffle, and bits of gold leaf. Each serving also comes with a special spoon, truffle oil, and collectible packaging. But as fancy as Cellato's Byakuya gelato is, it isn't the first ice cream treat to include a gold leaf topping — or even the first one to break four-digits.
Before Byakuya, there was the Golden Opulence Sundae
Prior to Cellato taking the world record for the most expensive ice cream, the title was held by a dessert at New York City's own Serendipity3. The restaurant offers a $1,000 sundae composed of Tahitian vanilla ice cream, gold leaf, caviar, and an ornamental orchid made entirely of sugar. Like Cellato's Byakuya gelato, Serendipity3's Golden Opulence must be ordered in advance.
That being said, this dessert isn't the only item to earn Serendipity3 a spot in the Guinness World Records book. The restaurant actually has multiple record-breaking menu items, including the aforementioned gold-containing grilled cheese and a $25,000 dessert in the form of frozen hot chocolate. The latter also includes gold leaf, 28 different kinds of cocoa, and a bowl and spoon crafted with diamonds and gold. While this frozen treat is obviously a lot more expensive than Cellato's latest creation, it seems to be in a separate world record category for desserts. Either way, it's still far outside the average American's budget.