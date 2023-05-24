Papa Murphy's Cookie Dough Is Being Linked To A Salmonella Outbreak

Cookie dough lovers, beware. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in partnership with state agencies are looking into a salmonella outbreak that has been tied back to Papa Murphy's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and S'mores Bars Cookie Dough. The cookie doughs are sold in raw form at Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake pizza store locations and while they are meant to be cooked before consumed, there have been reports of consumers eating the cookie dough raw, which has allegedly led to salmonella infection.

While Papa Murphy's has locations in 36 states, the salmonella outbreak has affected 18 people in six states including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Utah, and Missouri, according to a map distributed by the CDC. While at the time of this writing the situation appears to be an "investigation" rather than a recall, consumers should still not consume the cookie dough and if they have purchased it, they should throw it in the trash and wash any potentially contaminated cooking utensils or surfaces with hot water and soap.