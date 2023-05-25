RIP Dairy Queen's Cherry Dipped Cone (At Least For Now)

Generations of Dairy Queen devotees have done nothing but love the ice cream and fast food chain since it first opened in 1940. So, why does Dairy Queen insist on breaking their hearts? It seems like, every year, another favorite menu item gets the axe. In 2022, chocolate sprinkles joined the ranks of discontinued menu items, leaving only rainbow sprinkles. The same year, the chain delighted marshmallow lovers with a S'mores milkshake, but it has been off and on the menu since. Waffle cones and Buffalo Chicken Snack Melts are two other dearly missed treats.

This week brought the devastating news that another DQ favorite is disappearing: the Cherry Dipped Cone. Many fans first caught the news on TikTok when a Michigan Dairy Queen location in Shelby Township announced it in a post on May 19, saying that the bright red dip was already gone from the chain's warehouses. "Once we deplete the inventory in the store, we'll be sold out until further notice."

After the news broke, DQ confirmed the development with an Illinois Fox television affiliate. However, a representative teased the vague possibility that the company would bring Cherry Dipped Cones back someday.