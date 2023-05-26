Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, And Cheese Has Officially Been Named NJ's State Sandwich

Without a doubt, every Taylor Swift fan wants to be noticed by the singer. Businesses are no different — last year, Shake Shack paired Taylor Swift albums with its menu items. However, the state of New Jersey has taken things to a whole new level by declaring the Taylor Swift ham, egg, and cheese its state sandwich.

On May 25, Governor Phil Murphy announced the sandwich on Twitter, along with a photo of the official proclamation. According to the document, the new sandwich was declared in anticipation of Swift's upcoming concerts at MetLife Stadium over Memorial Day weekend.

Murphy also noted in his announcement that New Jersey typically refers to the sandwich in question as a pork roll, prompting backlash from dozens of pork roll-loving internet users. To be fair, no one likes change, and renaming the sandwich -– even for Taylor Swift -– might have taken things a step too far. Regardless of what you call it (and the proclamation does note that the state "has a Reputation for great debates on whether it is Taylor ham or Pork Roll"), both the sandwich and the meat it's made with remains the same.