Shake Shack's Taylor Swift Album Pairings Are 100% Definitive

On October 20, Shake Shack complied its own list comparing Taylor Swift's previous albums with items on its menu (via Twitter). The burger joint started in order with her debut album "Taylor Swift," associating it with a flat-top hot dog because, like Swift, it's where the brand began. "Fearless" was next, which was likened to frozen custard. "Sure it's sweet but it's more than that, it's unique," Shake Shack explained. Described as a "genre defining moment," "Speak Now" was compared to crinkle-cut fries, and "Red" was paired to the SmokeShack due to its spiciness.

Due to its "crowd pleasing" abilities, "1989" was equated with the classic ShackBurger, and "Reputation" was likened to the brand's Shack Stack. "Not for everyone and definitely doing a lot, but the die-hards will fight for it," Shake Shack wrote. "Lover" was paired with a strawberry shake, because "[it's] not an everyday thing, but when it hits? It's perfect." With only two more albums remaining, "Folklore was compared to a Chicken Shack for its unexpectedness, and "Evermore" was in line with an Avocado Bacon Chicken. "Oh you thought it couldn't get better?" the brand asked.

With "Midnights" being such a new edition, Shake Shack didn't include it in its listing. Fans are likely curious to know what food item the new release would pair with, but for now, it remains up for interpretation (similar to the Easter Eggs spattered throughout Taylor Swift's career).