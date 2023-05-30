The 'Uncomfortable' Conversation Jesse Tyler Ferguson Had With Padma Lakshmi On His New Podcast - Exclusive
Sometimes important conversations can be hard to have, which is what former "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson found out while hosting his new podcast. The series "Dinner's on Me" features a new celebrity guest on each episode who Ferguson interviews while at one of his favorite restaurants in Los Angeles or New York. The award-winning actor told Mashed in an exclusive interview that he mostly lets the conversations happen organically over a great meal, which sometimes takes a deeper turn.
Ferguson talked about issues like mental health with actor Kristen Bell, imposter syndrome with "Grey's Anatomy" alum Jesse Williams, and culinary appropriation with longtime "Top Chef" host and friend Padma Lakshmi. The Broadway star also admitted that his discussion with Lakshmi was a bit challenging for him.
"The conversation I had with Padma Lakshmi about culinary appropriation was uncomfortable, but also, I'm glad we had that conversation," he said. "I'm a cookbook author. She's a cookbook author. We talked a lot about what that means — what our responsibilities are as people who are publishing recipes."
A discussion about culinary appropriation
The main difference between culinary appreciation and appropriation is the "intent of the colonizer," according to Spoon University. The outlet emphasizes the importance of learning about the history, culture, and practices that are behind the cuisines people recreate.
If someone is educating themselves and accurately portraying that heritage to a new audience, then it's considered appreciation and not the latter. Jesse Tyler Ferguson also found the discussion with Lakshmi in regard to recipes and appropriation interesting, especially as a cookbook author.
"I felt very safe with her too," he revealed. "She is a very dear friend of mine, and she was able to speak very frankly with me."
Ferguson's cookbook, "Food Between Friends," features Southern and Southwestern fare that he and his co-author, Julie Tanous, grew up eating in their hometowns. The Emmy-nominated actor lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and he told Mashed he has a strong affection for the meals there.
"Dinner's on Me" premiered May 23, 2023, and will run new episodes each week on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher.