The 'Uncomfortable' Conversation Jesse Tyler Ferguson Had With Padma Lakshmi On His New Podcast - Exclusive

Sometimes important conversations can be hard to have, which is what former "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson found out while hosting his new podcast. The series "Dinner's on Me" features a new celebrity guest on each episode who Ferguson interviews while at one of his favorite restaurants in Los Angeles or New York. The award-winning actor told Mashed in an exclusive interview that he mostly lets the conversations happen organically over a great meal, which sometimes takes a deeper turn.

Ferguson talked about issues like mental health with actor Kristen Bell, imposter syndrome with "Grey's Anatomy" alum Jesse Williams, and culinary appropriation with longtime "Top Chef" host and friend Padma Lakshmi. The Broadway star also admitted that his discussion with Lakshmi was a bit challenging for him.

"The conversation I had with Padma Lakshmi about culinary appropriation was uncomfortable, but also, I'm glad we had that conversation," he said. "I'm a cookbook author. She's a cookbook author. We talked a lot about what that means — what our responsibilities are as people who are publishing recipes."