Jesse Tyler Ferguson's New 'Dinner's On Me' Podcast Brings You To Celebs' Fave Trendy Spots - Exclusive Interview

What can listeners expect to hear on each episode of the show?

What I love about podcasts, and also specifically this one that I'm doing right now, is that I can't predetermine what we're going to talk about. The conversation takes the turns that it's going to take. There are certainly topics that I'm interested in talking to some of my guests about. Kristen Bell and I talk a lot about mental health, which I know is something that's very important to her. Jesse Williams and I talk about imposter syndrome. I'm starting this new podcast, and he was making his Broadway debut last year and working through that as an artist and what it means to be unsure about doing a new thing. Padma Lakshmi and I had a really interesting conversation about culinary appropriation.

[You'll hear] very broad topics that we are able to, with the luxury of a podcast, dissect and go in deep with some of these interesting topics. Fred Armisen and I had a particularly hilarious dinner, and a lot of the common ground that we had is what it feels like to leave a show after 11 years. He was on "SNL" for 11 years. I was on "Modern Family" for 11 years. There we have a deep connection. It's very pop culture driven, but there are moments where we get in deep with things.

Do you think that eating food together helps people feel more comfortable opening up about topics like imposter syndrome and mental health?

The comfort of sharing a meal with someone — the experience of sitting down and having dinner together — immediately puts a person at ease. Almost every single one of my guests has been like, "Oof. I was a little more loose-lipped than I thought I was going to be." I'm like, "That's great. I love that you're feeling comfortable with me and we can talk about things." It doesn't feel like an interview. It feels like a discussion.

I love food. I would call myself a foodie — even though I hate that word — and I love being able to share restaurants that I adore with people that I love. I was able to take Marcus Samuelsson, who's a brilliant chef and knows all the restaurants in New York, to a brand-new Thai restaurant down in Soho. It was so exciting to watch him get excited about food, and in turn, I feel like he was more comfortable. He was like, "Okay, I'm in my zone now. I'm trying new things. Yeah, let's talk about this. Let's talk about that." We went to places that I don't think we would've normally gone had we just been sitting in front of a microphone.